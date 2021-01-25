Could Trump derail his impeachment trial?

And if the Senate actually were powerless to impeach or try an official who has left office, then the constitutional disqualification power would be rendered effectively moot. Any official facing near-certain conviction could simply resign from office before the Senate impeached him and imposed the disqualification penalty, and then run for office again at will.

But the merits of the argument about whether a former president can be impeached and tried are only the starting point. Things get really messy when we consider how a legal challenge might play out.

First and foremost, who might formally decide the issue? It seems clear that if the Senate itself decides, the trial will go forward, given that Democrats currently control the Senate (and at least one Republican, Sen. Romney, agrees with their position).