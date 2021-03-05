Corrections officials unable to pinpoint start of COVID-19 outbreak

"We've split up and isolated those positive individuals and quarantined the nonpositive individuals," said Baker.

Additional medical personnel have been brought in and mental health counseling increased but officials are still in the dark about how it started.

"We still do not fully comprehend or understand how the virus got inside the facility," Baker said.

The union that represents the state's corrections officers believes this could have been avoided.

"I think a lot of our members believe that had the administration been more proactive on vaccinations that this might have been something that could have prevented," said Steve Howard, executive director of the Vermont State Employees' Association.

For everyone who works at these facilities, the vaccines are on the way.

"I expect this weekend we will start vaccinating our staff and as the bans announcements come out that will speed up the vaccination of the folks that are in our custody as well," Baker said.

Testing for those inmates who were negative took place on Thursday. The facility remains on full lockdown.

