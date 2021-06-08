Corporate America promised to get more diverse. But it's still mostly White women making gains

The level of diversity on America's biggest corporate boards has never been higher. But it's still far from on par with what US society looks like.

White women and minorities made up 38.3% of Fortune 500 board seats in 2020, up from 34% in 2018, according to a new study released Tuesday by the Alliance for Board Diversity in collaboration with Deloitte.

And since 2010, the number of companies with greater than 40% diversity (including women) has almost quadrupled.

Yet the average growth rate in minority representation on Fortune 500 boards has remained unchanged -- at less than half a percent (0.5%) a year -- since 2004.

"The progress made on overall diversity has largely been due to the increase of White women on boards," the study noted.