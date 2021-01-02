Coronavirus vaccine appointment turns into surprise marriage proposal

"If you like it you should put a ring and vaccine on it! Congrats!!" one user commented on the post.

Vargas-Cortes said he had the ring for three years, and was waiting for the right moment to pop the question. "We're nearing the end of the pandemic. The vaccine is kind of like a new chapter," he said.

Vanderlee volunteered last month to start administering the vaccine at Sanford Health.

He lost his previously healthy 86-year old grandfather, Norman Vanderlee, to Covid-19 in November.

"He was a wonderful man," Vanderlee said. "Even though we had seen Covid as employees, to finally have a family member die was shocking."

For Vanderlee, vaccination became a personal as well as a professional objective. "I want to be a part of this end. I feel like I can't pass this up. It's like a once in a lifetime opportunity to be the one giving the vaccine if I have the chance," he said.

The couple says they will not be planning their wedding until after the pandemic. But they feel lucky to have the right to take the big step when they are ready.