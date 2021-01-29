Cori Bush says she is moving offices to get away from Marjorie Taylor Greene after mask altercation

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) announced that she will be moving her office away from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), following a heated exchange earlier this month where Bush confronted Greene about not wearing a mask.

The fallout led Speaker Nancy Pelosi to take the extraordinary step of ordering Bush's office to be moved away from Greene, following a request from Bush, the latest signs of the growing tensions between the two parties in the aftermath of the deadly riot on Capitol Hill.

"A maskless Marjorie Taylor Greene & her staff berated me in a hallway. She targeted me & others on social media. I'm moving my office away from hers for my team's safety" Bush tweeted Friday.

Greene spokesman Nick Dyer responded to Bush's accusation in a statement to CNN by saying, "Rep. Bush is actually the instigator and it's on tape. We'll be releasing the video shortly." Greene's office tweeted a short video of the congresswoman talking into her phone and someone in the background yelling at her to put a mask on.