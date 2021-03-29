Conversation around taking a knee means people are 'forgetting' the true cause, says Thierry Henry

"Sometimes players themselves have to come out and talk about it, sometimes they've been asked questions. I don't see a lot of people going to the offices of the big authorities with a camera and a mic and waiting for whoever is in charge to talk about it and see what they say about it. Not a statement -- talk about it.

"We want to know. We want to know what is being worked on, what you're talking about, what's next because we can debate about kneeling and standing for a long time and everyone has their own view on that and we saw that with Wilfried Zaha.

"But we're here for the cause. The debate all the time shouldn't be are you kneeling or are you standing -- [it should be] the cause, what is happening next?"

Henry announced on Friday that he would be quitting his social media accounts until tech companies started doing more to hold users accountable for their actions.

The World Cup winner, who had 2.3 million followers on Twitter, said that although social media has many benefits, some users deployed their posts in a much more sinister way.

"It's not a safe place and it's not a safe environment," he explained "I wanted to take a stand on saying that it is an important tool that unfortunately some people turn into a weapon because they can hide behind a fake account."

"I'm not saying it's not good to have social media, I'm just trying to say that it has to be a safe place. Basically, I did what I felt and I hope it can inspire people to do the same thing if they feel the same way."