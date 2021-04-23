Consumer Reports shows a Tesla can drive with no one in the driver's seat

But Consumer Reports wasn't trying to necessarily recreate the Texas crash, Fisher said. That incident is still being investigated so it's not known exactly what happened. Instead, Fisher said, Consumer Reports investigators were trying to show how driver assistance systems like this -- which could include those from companies other than Tesla -- are open to abuse without more effective driver monitoring.

"If a system can't even tell if a driver is in the seat, it's clearly insufficient," he said.

The researchers at Consumer Reports said they found that it would be easy to trick Tesla's Autopilot feature into driving without a driver in the driver's seat.

"In our evaluation, the system not only failed to make sure the driver was paying attention, but it also couldn't tell if there was a driver there at all," said Fisher, who conducted the experiment.

The demonstration was done at the consumer advocacy group's Connecticut test track where there were no other cars, no pedestrians and no trees or other obstacles the vehicle could hit if things went badly wrong, the report said. That part of Consumer Reports' track is specifically designed to test driver assistance systems, such as Autopilot.