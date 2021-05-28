Conservative agenda dominates Texas, despite Democratic hopes of turning the state blue

When asked three times about the election results in November, West responded with the same carefully crafted answer: "I believe that there were unconstitutional actions that led to nefarious things that happened in five battleground states."

'It's a really weird place to be in'

Democratic state Rep. Donna Howard has been representing the Austin area in the Texas Legislature since 2006. She fought hard this year against the abortion bill, and she joined fellow Democrats onstage late Tuesday night to celebrate one of the few victories her party had this year: running out the clock on a bill that would prevent transgender students from playing on sports teams that aligned with their gender identities.

"We've just swung totally to the right," she said, standing outside her office underneath the state Capitol and reflecting on the past few months of the legislative session. "It's been like steamrolling of all these red meat wedge issues and not focused on what we came in here to deal with."

Howard acknowledged Texas is still a red state but was among those who had expected Democrats to do better here in the 2020 election, especially after they performed well in the state in 2018 and Beto O'Rourke came close to defeating incumbent GOP Sen. Ted Cruz.