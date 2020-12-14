Congressman cites Trump's efforts to overturn election in announcing decision to quit GOP

It is "unacceptable for political candidates to treat our election system as though we are a third-world nation and incite distrust of something so basic as the sanctity of our vote," Mitchell wrote in his letter, which was sent Monday.

Mitchell noted that Republican leaders had been "collectively sit(ting) back and tolerat(ing) unfounded conspiracy theories and 'stop the steal' rallies without speaking out for our electoral process," and the last straw for him seemed to be "the leadership of the Republican Party and our Republican Conference in the House actively participating in at least some of those efforts."

He echoed that message later Monday, saying on CNN that, "Anybody that gets in politics has to be willing to accept winning and losing with some level of grace or maturity. I've done both. Losing is brutal, it's personal, it hurts, but if you're not willing to accept that, you should not be in political leadership."

"This country needs it desperately and, unfortunately, we haven't seen it demonstrated as much as we should."