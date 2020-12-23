Congressional GOP grapples with 'unhinged' Trump

Congress could override Trump's NDAA veto

As such, Republicans have repeatedly fallen in line behind Trump, out of fear of a Twitter rebuke or throwing his weight behind a challenger that pushed some of Trump's early Republican critics out of office or into retirement.

But congressional Republicans might finally push back in Trump's waning days. The first test of how effective Trump's final loyalty demands may come on Monday, when the House has scheduled a vote to override Trump's veto of the National Defense Authorization Act. In his veto message Wednesday, Trump charged that the bill was a "gift" to China and Russia, a criticism that's befuddled lawmakers and aides in both parties.

The annual defense policy bill has been signed into law every year for six decades. The legislation provides pay raises for service members and typically passes with a veto-proof bipartisan majority in both chambers, just like it did earlier this month.

Trump, in effect, is asking Republicans to stand with him and vote against the troops. He demanded that the bill include a repeal of a law that provides legal protections to social media companies, even though it's unrelated to the defense legislation. And he wants to remove a provision that would lead to the renaming of bases named for Confederate leaders.