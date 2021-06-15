Congressional Gold Medal vote for January 6 police officers overwhelmingly passes House as 21 Republicans vote no

A third will be put on display at the Smithsonian Institution, with a plaque that lists all the law enforcement agencies that protected and defended the Capitol.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia told reporters that she voted against the Congressional Gold Medal to US Capitol Police Officers and MPD because she does not believe the legislation should refer to January 6 as an insurrection.

"I wouldn't call it an insurrection," Greene told reporters.

Greene also said she had issue with the language of the bill that referred to the Capitol complex as "the temple of our American Democracy."

"This is not a temple. That is for sure," Greene said.

Republican Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky also said his vote against the legislation was because of the language of the bill, specifically the references to the Capitol as a temple and January 6 as an insurrection.

"There are pending cases or trials right now, indictments against people, and I think if we called it an insurrection, it could have a bearing on their case," he said. "If they just wanted to give the police recognition, they could have done it without trying to make it partisan," he said.