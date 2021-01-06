Congress restarts electoral count Wednesday night after mob stormed Capitol

While they waited in lockdown, GOP Rep. Liz Cheney and Democratic Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the leaders of their respective conferences, told members -- together -- that the National Guard was on the way and they would return to the floor as soon as they could, a source said. The violence, they said, would not keep them from doing their job. The whole room applauded, the source said.

"This is the United States. We will not allow mob rule to undermine the rule of law," Jeffries said.

After their pristine Senate chamber was invaded, several senators including Manchin, Shelly Moore Capito of West Virginia and Susan Collins of Maine went around with spray bottles and wiped down their own and others' historic desks.

Republicans and Democrats alike condemned the protesters for breaching the US Capitol, and several blamed Trump -- who pushed for Republicans and Pence to use the joint session of Congress to overturn the election result -- for the dangerous situation that unfolded.

"The President bears responsibility for today's events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point," GOP Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, who is not running for another term, said in a statement.

Speaking in Delaware, Biden called on Trump to demand an "end to this siege."