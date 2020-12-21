Congress poised to pass long-awaited $900 billion Covid rescue package

The House is planning to move first and is expected to vote later Monday on the pandemic relief deal. Then it will be up to the Senate to take it up.

A quick vote can be scheduled if all 100 senators agree, but if any member objects the process could drag out longer and the exact timing for final passage of the legislation by Congress is not yet clear. The White House has said, however, that President Donald Trump will sign the pandemic relief legislation once it is approved and reaches his desk.

A deal was reached only after both parties relinquished some of their key demands along the way to make it happen.

Faced with Republican opposition, Democrats were forced to abandon a push for roughly $160 billion in aid to cash-strapped states and cities, while Republicans dropped a demand for liability protections after Democrats signaled that was a red line.

Democrats are already signaling that they want to see more relief passed in the next session of Congress after President-elect Joe Biden takes office.

"I consider this a first step and again, more needs to be done," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at a news conference Sunday evening.

"That will be happening under the Biden-Harris administration," she said.