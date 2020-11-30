Congress looking at busiest lame duck session in memory

There are areas where Republicans and Democrats agree. Both sides know that another round of the Paycheck Protection Program could inject small businesses with the kind of cash that could keep them afloat for another quarter until there is a coronavirus vaccine. Both sides know that more funding for vaccine distribution would be helpful. They realize that expanded unemployment benefits for individuals who have blown through the 26 weeks of state benefits are essential and everyone knows that schools could use more money to weather the rest of the pandemic.

But someone has to sit down and negotiate. Right now, that's not really happening much at the leadership level. But watch closely over the next several days. It could change.

Can't a bipartisan gang save the day here?

There have been some bipartisan conversations among rank-and-file members trying to see if there is any way they could find agreement among themselves and bring some ideas to leadership. Those talks aren't far along, but include about eight to 10 members, including Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah and Democratic Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware, according to aides. The talks are not formal, but it's a sign that members want to get something done before the end of the year.

What expires