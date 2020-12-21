Congress approves long-awaited $900 billion Covid rescue package, overcoming months of gridlock

"It's terrible," said Sen. Mike Braun, a Republican of Indiana. "You wouldn't have that kind of format in anything. It means we are putting all of that responsibility in a few."

There will be no ability to amend the legislation, and lawmakers will be left with a take-it-or-leave-it proposition with the government on the brink of another shutdown at midnight Monday.

"None of that is any good," Braun said.

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Missouri Republican, told CNN: "It's a mockery of legislation."

Sen. Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, was frustrated at how the negotiators agreed to jobless benefits of $300 per week for just 11 weeks -- when he and other senators from both parties agreed to a proposal that included 16 weeks of the enhanced benefits. He will have no ability to amend the legislation once the Senate considers it.

"It's awful," Manchin said. Asked who he blamed, Manchin said: "I blame all of us for allowing all of this to happen."

What's in the relief package

Here are key provisions that will be included as part of the agreement, according to summaries of the legislation released by Democratic and GOP leadership: