Condo owners in Surfside building were facing assessments for $15 million worth of repairs

The 2018 report, prepared for the condo association, had previously estimated that necessary repairs to the Surfside, Fla. building would cost about $9.1 million. It's unclear whether the issues identified by Frank Morabito, the structural engineer who produced the report, contributed to the disaster.

The big assessment bill came as an unwelcome surprise to some owners of the building's 136 units.

"We struggled with it and everything," said Isabel Aguero, who owns an 11th-floor condo in the part of the building that stayed standing. She said she thought most of the line items appeared to be more for aesthetic improvements instead of structural fixes to the building -- such as $722,000 for "hallway and public area renovations."

Aguero and her husband decided to go with the monthly payment, and sent in the paperwork on June 23 so the association would start adding $593 to their homeowner fees, they said. Early the next morning, the building collapsed.

The couple bought their condo two years ago with plans to retire there. But they said they hadn't spent much time in it, as their renovations and furniture deliveries were delayed by the coronavirus pandemic.