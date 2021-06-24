Conan O'Brien says goodbye to late night

The comedian proceeded to do a series of taped goodbyes for O'Brien's future shows including his "late night show on Al Jazeera network" and O'Brien's "Delta in flight talk show."

O'Brien's final show included many clips from his years as host of "Conan" as well as joking around with his long-time sidekick, Andy Richter.

"It is our final show on TBS," O'Brien said during his opening monologue.

"Wait... what?!" Richter interjected.

There was also an interview with his last guest, Jack Black. Black and O'Brien told a story that the show planned to do a big musical number for Conan's goodbye in which Black would pretend to get injured. However, Black actually got hurt when he sprained his ankle.

"It felt fitting for our show," O'Brien said with laugh. "When all of these legends go off the air, everything is meticulous. Of course, we would think of a bit with Jack where Jack pretends to get hurt and when shooting it, Jack gets hurt."

To end the show, O'Brien sat on a stool and thanked the people at TBS, his family, his staff and his fans before saying goodbye.

"I've devoted all of my adult life to pursuing this strange phantom intersection between smart and stupid," O'Brien said. "There's a lot of people who believe the two cannot coexist, but god I will tell you, it is something I believe religiously, I think when smart and stupid come together... I think it's the most beautiful thing in the world."