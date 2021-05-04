Conan O'Brien ends his long run in late night next month

O'Brien moved over to TBS in 2010, where he has been for more than a decade.

He discussed the ending of his show on "Conan" on Monday.

"A very old Buddhist monk once told me that to pick something up, you must first put something down," O'Brien said. "I'll be honest with you, he was drunk out of his skull and very belligerent. And I maintain you can pick up two things if you use both hands. He just got mad and started swinging at me, so I ended the conversation and took his advice."

O'Brien added that he's "very proud of what we've accomplished" at the show.

"And so what I'd like is I'd like these last couple of weeks to be a fond look back at all the absurd madness that my team and I have concocted," he said. "Best of all, I just want to point out, there will be shockingly few, if any, references to Donald Trump because that's always been my favorite kind of comedy."