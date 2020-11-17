Company debunks conspiracy theory that its server showed a landslide for Trump

CNN's Daniel Dale fact-checks President Trump's baseless allegations of election fraud, in light of Trump's recent attacks on Dominion Voting Systems, an election technology company that supplies software to many local governments.

An elections security company has had to pour cold water on conspiracy theories about it and the 2020 Presidential election that have been circulated about it by right-wing media and a Republican congressman.

As President Donald Trump's allies attempt to attack the integrity of the election, some prominent right-wing figures and websites have homed in on the company, Scytl, because of the products it provided to some US clients.

As with many conspiracy theories, this one has different permutations and explanations. But the basic idea of the most extreme belief around this theory is this: The US Army or maybe the intelligence community raided (there was no raid) the Frankfurt, Germany offices of a company (that has no Frankfurt offices) that tallies all votes in US elections (it does not do any tallying of votes, much less conduct any official tally of all votes in the US, which no single company does).