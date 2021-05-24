Coming up on self-imposed deadlines, multiple bills face dire future

Background checks and gun legislation

A series of mass shootings over the weekend left at least 11 people dead and another 69 injured.

There were at least 12 mass shootings between Friday night and Sunday, according to CNN reporting and an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, local media and police reports. And, so far this year, more than 7,500 people have died from gun violence across the US, according to that archive.

But legislation on background checks is stalled in the Senate. Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut said late last week time is running out, and he wants to move forward by voting on House-passed bill that Republicans are sure to block. The vote, while symbolic, could put pressure on Republicans to demonstrate to their constituents they are responding to the stunning spate of mass shootings in the country.

