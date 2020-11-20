College students head home as coronavirus cases spike

Paltiel says quarantining students, limiting exposure and testing for coronavirus before leaving campus should all be done.

"And then finally, flu shots. Nobody goes home to break bread with Granny without a flu shot," he said. "Anything that we can do to reduce strain on the health care workers and health care system is worth doing."

The messages from Paltiel and Birx are being taken to heart at Plymouth State, not least because the university president is Birx's brother, Donald.

"I would call her and talk to her about what the ideas were and what we were thinking about," Donald Birx told CNN of his sister and how he planned this semester. "She gave us feedback about what she thought about those processes and what to do. And I think some of the things like ending early, she gave us assurance that we could do that. She also gave us an assurance that if we did the right measures, and we did the testing, and we use masks, and we were really religious about it, that she said we could pull it off."

He also embraced having her visit last month.

"She spent 45 minutes just talking about all the background, what she'd learned," he said. "She had been at 42 states and 30 universities -- she'd been all over the country. So she shared all that information with us and the students."