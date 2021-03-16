College applications in pandemic year show deepening inequities in access to higher education

In fact, many colleges are seeing the opposite. Middlesex Community College in Massachusetts, with a student body that is 40% first-generation college students, saw a 10% enrollment drop last fall, and a further 18% drop this spring.

The school tried to stem the losses by making it easier for students to attend. "We extended registration deadlines," says James Mabry, president of Middlesex Community College. "We forgave as much debt as we could afford to do for students. We allowed students longer time to pay off any expenses they had from previous semesters. We brought in more scholarship money, our foundation stepped up and offered additional help for students."

At the end of the day, it wasn't enough. Mabry said their students, many of whom have been hit hard financially by the economic impact of the pandemic, simply had to choose between their basic necessities and their education. "They've been out of work for some time, they're broke. And many of them are just struggling to put food on the table ... their goals, their dreams, their aspirations for an education and a better life have been quite rudely pushed off the table at this point."