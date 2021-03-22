Colin Allred: Ex-NFL star Congressman bewildered by Jan 6 insurrection's 'rage and mob mentality'

"It really is the heart of heart of our democracy," the 37-year-old Democratic lawmaker said. "And to see violence come to that place, to see Americans using the American flag to attack police officers, the Confederate flag being walked through the halls of Congress -- something that never happened during the Civil War, I was very sad that day."

Eventually, Allred and his fellow lawmakers were evacuated to safety, but he said his fellow Democrats were glad to have him on their side.

"A number of my colleagues told me afterwards that they felt comforted I was there and that they planned on being behind me."

He did, however, wonder how that scenario might otherwise have played out. "I thought, well, I didn't have any weapons or anything, you know?"

Allred describes the insurrection as "really led by President Trump," and "a near-death experience for our democracy."

He was horrified by the violence in the Capitol, but equally disturbed by the animosity later that evening when the lawmakers returned to the Chamber to certify the results of the US presidential election.

Tensions were still high, as Republicans were accused of inspiring the mob with lies.