CNN Poll: One year into the coronavirus pandemic, most Americans say the worst has passed

Overall, there has been a shift away from a worsening economy (30% see it that way, down from 40%), toward a stabilized one (42% see it that way, up from 29% in October), with 25% saying the economy is beginning to recover.

There are also wide partisan gaps in perceptions of whether Biden has a clear plan for restoring the economy, returning children to in-person learning, encouraging vaccines and regarding confidence in his ability to lead the country out of the pandemic.

While 82% of Democrats have a lot of confidence in Biden's ability to lead the country through the pandemic, just 35% of independents and 6% of Republicans say the same. There's a similarly large gap over whether Biden has a clear plan for restoring the economy (78% of Democrats say yes compared with 37% of independents and 7% of Republicans), but the divide is slightly smaller over getting children back in schools (73% of Democrats say Biden has a clear plan for that vs. 40% of independents and 14% of Republicans) and over vaccinating enough people to achieve herd immunity (89% of Democrats say he has a clear plan on that, as do 62% of independents and 34% of Republicans).