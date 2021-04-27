CNN Poll: Most satisfied with Chauvin verdict, but partisans divide

According to the poll, most Americans, 53%, say that policing in America today needs major changes or a complete overhaul. Only 14% say policing works pretty well as it is and 32% say it needs minor changes. Among Black Americans, 82% say policing needs major changes or a complete overhaul, compared with 47% among White Americans. The gap is also large by party: Among Democrats, 79% think it needs major changes or a total overhaul, but that drops to just 23% among Republicans.

Overall, just 25% say the outcome of Chauvin's trial has improved their view of the US criminal justice system while nearly as many, 17%, say their view of the justice system has worsened as a result of the verdict. Republicans (35%) are most likely to say their view has worsened because of the outcome, while Democrats (39%) are more likely to say it has improved.

While a narrow majority of 53% say changes in the way Black people and other racial and ethnic minorities are treated in American society are likely, only 11% say such changes are "very likely," while more, 18%, say they are not at all likely.