CNN Poll: Majority of Americans approve of Biden and his priorities in first 100 days

The 53% who feel Biden has had the right priorities is higher than the share who said the same about Trump, George W. Bush or Clinton early in their presidencies. It is slightly below the 63% who said the same about Barack Obama. Likewise, the 59% who say Biden is doing a good job keeping his promises outpaces that share around the 100-day mark of either Trump's (48%) or Clinton's (33%) presidency. More, 68%, felt Obama was doing a good job keeping his promises.

And majorities see positive traits in Biden. Most say he cares about people like you (57%) and that he can manage the government effectively (56%), two traits that were central to Biden's campaign messaging. Slightly fewer say Biden will unite the country and not divide it (53% feel that way) or that he can bring the kind of change the country needs (51%). Fifty-four percent see Biden as honest and trustworthy -- well ahead of Trump's 37% at this stage, but far behind Obama, Bush or Clinton in their respective first years. And 52% say Biden inspires confidence.

But the division by party is extreme. There is an 86-point gap between Democrats and Republicans on his overall approval, compared with a 77-point gap for Trump at his 100-day mark, 62-point gaps for Obama and Bush, and a 57-point gap for Clinton.