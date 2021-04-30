CNN Poll: Americans are divided on what causes problems in US elections

Public opinion is sharply divided by party over whether election rules are too restrictive or too loose, with 76% of Democrats saying that the rules make it too difficult to vote and 87% of Republicans saying that the rules are not strict enough to prevent illegal votes from being cast. The shift since March comes across party and demographic lines, but appears largest among independents. Last month, 56% said the bigger problem was that the rules weren't strict enough. Now 44% say the same, and the share saying the rules make it too hard to vote has climbed from 31% to 44%.

There is little consensus over whether several proposed changes would make US elections more fair, less fair or not have much effect. Two have clear majorities saying they would make elections more fair: Nearly two-thirds say elections would be more fair if the rules ensured that in-person early voting is available outside of normal business hours and on weekends (65%) and if voters were required to provide photo identification before they cast a ballot (64%). About half say elections would be more fair if two frequently discussed changes to voter registration practices were made: 51% say elections would be more fair if eligible voters were automatically registered to vote when they turn 18 (just 17% say that would make elections less fair), and 48% say they would be more fair if voters could register at their polling place on Election Day (23% say that would make elections less fair).