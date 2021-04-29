CNN Poll: About a quarter of adults say they won't try to get a Covid-19 vaccine

Republicans remain the group most likely to say that they will not try to get a vaccine. Almost half of Republicans, 44%, feel that way, compared with 28% of independents and 8% of Democrats. Within Republicans, resistance to vaccines is concentrated among the young. Among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents ages 50 and older, 66% have gotten a vaccine or are willing to get one, but among those younger than 50, 57% say they will not get a vaccine. There is also an education divide that cuts across party lines. Among those who have a four-year college degree, 18% say they will not seek out a vaccine, compared with 31% among those who do not have a college degree.

Perhaps surprisingly, the group that is unwilling to get a vaccine is the most comfortable with the idea of returning to their regular routine. Overall, 63% of all adults say they are comfortable returning to their routine today and another 4% say they already have. Among those who are not vaccinated and do not plan to get one, 87% say they're comfortable or have already returned to their routines, compared with 63% among those who haven't gotten vaccinated but plan to, and 58% among those who have received at least one dose of the vaccine.