CNN Exclusive: Biden says he will ask Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days he's in office

Fauci has had a complicated relationship with Trump ever since he began advising the Republican leader on the coronavirus response, with the President often flouting the recommendations of Fauci and other health leaders. Those clashes have made Fauci the focus of public attention, often seen as a hero on the left for his commitment to science in the face of Trump's comments and a villain on the right, especially among Trump loyalists.

Biden described his coronavirus plans as a balance between ensuring that Americans believe the vaccine is safe and instituting a number of plans that will curb the spread of the virus without shutting down the economy.

Biden also said during the interview that he will be "happy to" get a coronavirus vaccine once Fauci says it is safe and that he will get the vaccine publicly to demonstrate his confidence in it.

"That's the moment in which I will stand before the public" and get the vaccine, Biden said. "People have lost faith in the ability of the vaccine to work. Already the numbers are really staggeringly low, and it matters what the President and Vice President do."