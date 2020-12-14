CNN-Bellingcat investigation identifies Russian specialists who trailed Putin's nemesis Alexey Navalny before he was poisoned

Russian officials and media have advanced dozens of scenarios to explain Navalny's poisoning, suggesting it might have been done on the plane that took him to Germany. One of the favorite theories of state media is that Pevchikh was responsible, working for British intelligence in an effort to smear the Russian government. Pevchikh has dismissed the allegation.

On Friday, Putin told Russia's Human Rights Council that, while it was not necessary to open a criminal investigation every time someone nearly died, he had asked prosecutors to look into the Navalny case.

Russian analysts were looking at the materials available to them, Putin said, but were being blocked elsewhere.

"Our specialists are ready to travel abroad -- to France, Germany, and the Netherlands -- to see specialists who claim that poisonous warfare agents have been found there," Putin said. "Nobody invites us. We invited them to us. They don't come to us."

Navalny's future

Navalny hopes the investigation by Bellingcat and CNN will lead to a raft of tough sanctions against the elite around Putin. So far he has been disappointed by the US response. "President Trump was asked about it and he said, let's talk about this later," Navalny told CNN with a shrug.