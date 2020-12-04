CNBC's Rick Santelli starts shouting match on air over Covid-19 restrictions

CNBC's Rick Santelli is once again under fire for misguided comments about coronavirus after a screaming match erupted on air over the safety of dining out in a restaurant.

CNBC anchor Rick Santelli is once again under fire for misguided comments about coronavirus after a screaming match erupted on air Friday morning during a discussion about how businesses are coping with the pandemic.

Santelli argued that it didn't make sense for restaurants to shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19 when big-box retailers are allowed to stay open. "You can't tell me that shutting down, which is the easiest answer, is necessarily the only answer," he said.

The comment prompted a swift rebuttal from CNBC anchor Andrew Ross Sorkin.

"As a public health and public service announcement for the audience...the difference between a big-box retailer and a restaurant or frankly even a church are so different it's unbelievable," Sorkin said.

Santelli fired back: "I disagree! ... You can have your thoughts and I can have mine."

Sorkin replied: "It's science. I'm sorry. It's science."