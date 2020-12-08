Clyburn says Graham's claims of voter fraud in Georgia show he's 'lost grip on reality'

House Majority Whip James Clyburn lambasted Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday over his repeated efforts to undermine the election results in Georgia, saying his fellow South Carolinian has "lost grip on reality."

Graham, the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, argued Monday on Fox News that Georgia needs to conduct an audit of the ballot signatures in the presidential race there, saying a "civil war is brewing in Georgia" over the fact that the state was won by President-elect Joe Biden. President Donald Trump and other Republicans have falsely claimed Biden's victory was the result of widespread voter fraud.

"Get a grip. Get a grip. I think he's lost grip on reality. Yes, there's a civil war brewing, and it's just as idiosyncratic as the civil war we had before. And it just so happens to be brewing in the same part of the country that it broke out before. The result would be the same," Clyburn, the highest-ranking African American in the House, told CNN's John Berman on "New Day" when asked about Graham's remarks.