Clyburn says Democrats should not stall police reform talks over push for 'perfect' bill and ending qualified immunity

"I would never sacrifice good on the altar of perfect. I just won't do that. I know what the perfect will would be. We have proposed that. I'm willing to see good legislation and I know that sometimes you have to compromise," the South Carolina Democrat told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of The Union." "We got to root out the bad apples, and let's go forward with a good, solid program. If you don't get qualified immunity now, then we'll come back and try to get it later, but I don't want to see us throw out a good bill because we can't get a perfect bill."