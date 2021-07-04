Clyburn doesn't want a former president testifying before select committee but says Trump should 'if it comes to that'

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn said Sunday he doesn't want to see a former president testify before the House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection but that Donald Trump should do so "if it comes to that."

"They should go wherever the facts lead. They may be able to get what they want and need without him testifying," the South Carolina Democrat told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." "I would not want to see a former president testify in such a situation as this, but if that's what it takes in order to get to the bottom of this."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week the House select committee will be chaired by Rep. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat and chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee, which has already been probing the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol.

Thompson told CNN following his appointment that he "would not resist" calling Trump to testify if the information they gathered led to him.

"I would not, if prompted, say that we should do it, but I would not resist it if we went there," Thompson said.