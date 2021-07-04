Clyburn 'absolutely' open to ID requirement in voting rights bill

"We are always for voter ID. We are never for disproportionate voter ID. When you tell me that you got to have a photo ID and a photo for a student activity card is not good but for a hunting license it is good," Clyburn, the House majority whip, told CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union." I don't know of a single person who is against ID'ing themselves when they go to vote. But we don't want you to tell me my ID is no good because I don't own a gun and I don't go hunting."