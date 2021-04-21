Climate change clearly visible as NOAA prepares to release new 'normals'

When comparing the new 1991-2020 temperature average to the 20th century (1901-2000) average, it clearly shows most of the lower 48 states are much warmer now than in the past.

Breaking it down further by showing the 30-year temperature normals of the past century side-by-side shows "the huge difference in temperature over time as we go from cooler climates in the early 20th century to ubiquitously warmer climates here in the last two sets of normal," said Palecki.

Although the warming trend is very clear in the longer-range comparison (1991-2020) compared to 1901-2000), not everyone will have a warmer temperature normal (1991-2020) compared to the last normal (1981-2010) when the new climate normals are put into operation.

Temperatures from 1991 to 2020 were generally warmer in most regions and the majority of seasons across the United States, but the North Central US was somewhat cooler than the 1981 to 2010 data, especially in the spring.

"Interestingly, this shift [to warmer normal] will result in there being fewer 'above normal' temperature days in most of the US at the start of this decade compared to recent years that used the previous normals cycle," said Palecki.