Class-action lawsuit filed against Robinhood following outrage over GameStop stock restriction

One law firm that Redditors have engaged with is ChapmanAlbin LLC, based in Cleveland, Ohio, which specializes in investments and financial fraud. The firm's homepage currently has a prompt titled, "Are you a Robinhood user who has suffered losses?" along with a way for people to submit information.

The firm has collected information from more than 6,000 people as it investigates Robinhood, attorney Philip Vujanov told CNN.

"This is pretty unprecedented, I've never heard of another scenario like this," Vujanov told CNN in a phone interview. "There's going to be a lot of people left holding the bag."

Vujanov specifically called Robinhood's actions today "disingenuous" while citing a tweet from Robinhood's official Twitter account in March 2016 that stated, "Let the people trade."

"Now, all of a sudden, they are changing their position," Vujanov said regarding Robinhood.

One avid Wallstreetbets user dismayed over Robinhood's decision was Christopher Kardatzke, 21, a recent college graduate who, along with his brother, have developed free financial software used by Redditors to guide their investment strategy.