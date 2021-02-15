Cities and states begin delaying vaccine distribution because of winter storms

The state received word the disruption could occur and it is working with the health districts and pharmacies that may be affected.

"We ask Nevadans to continue to be patient at this time," the tweet read.

Missouri

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced Monday the state canceled all of its mass vaccination events scheduled for February 15-19 because of the extreme winter weather, according to a news release from the governor's office.

"Missouri is experiencing severe winter weather that makes driving dangerous and threatens the health and safety of anyone exposed to the cold. These conditions will also likely delay some vaccine shipments," Parson said. "We want to protect the safety of everyone involved in the mass vaccination events, from the patients being vaccinated to the volunteers who generously support these events."

To protect doses, arriving vaccine shipments for this week's mass vaccinations events will stay in the nine Missouri State Highway Patrol regions across the state and be redistributed to community hospitals with emergency generators.