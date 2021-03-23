Citi launches Zoom-Free Fridays, but there's a catch

"Clients are active, and volumes in a lot of our businesses are at historic highs," Solomon said. "Of course, the combination of the pandemic and all this activity put stress and strain on everyone at Goldman Sachs."

Meanwhile, Jefferies is sending gifts to its analysts and associates around the world as a token of appreciation, according to a March 18 memo sent to staff. The bank is offering these employees the choice of a Peloton bike with a one-year subscription, a Mirror workout system or an Apple package that includes the Apple Watch SE, iPad Air and AirPods Pro.

The work-from-home debate

The freebies come as Wall Street leaders deliberate how and when to reopen their offices. A new KPMG survey of 500 CEOs shows that some major global companies no longer plan to trim their physical footprint after the pandemic. Just 17% plan reductions, compared with 69% in August.

At Citi, Fraser did not explicitly detail a reopening date, but said: "Any kind of new normal is still a few months away for many of us."

Like other big banks, Citi, which has nearly 67,000 employees in North America, is indicating a preference for in-office work after a year of being mostly remote.