Cindy McCain on Afghanistan withdrawal: 'The whole effort will be for nothing unless we do it correctly'

Cindy McCain said Sunday that if her late husband, Arizona Sen. John McCain, were alive, he would be watching the US' approach to withdrawing troops from Afghanistan and warned that America's longest war will have been "for nothing" if it's not done correctly.

"I've often thought what John would say right now, what he would be feeling and thinking about the pull out and I think it would be more about how we pull out," McCain told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union." "I don't know that -- I'm not one to judge whether or not this is right or wrong, I don't have any military expertise -- but I do know many lives were lost."

"And unless we do this the correct way, and I believe we will, I believe in the President, that the whole effort will be for nothing unless we do it correctly," she continued.