Cicely Tyson, iconic and influential actress, dies at 96

"I am one of three children, grew up in the area that is now known as El Barrio and that was the East Side (of New York)," she told TV host Steve Harvey. "To come from there to the White House with the first black President ... to put that medal around my neck: Where can you go from there?"

Tyson was born December 19, 1924, in New York to William and Theodosia Tyson. Early on, she gravitated toward performing, playing piano and reciting in her family's church when she was a child. She later attended New York University.

Tyson said she was "the bane of her mother's existence" because she couldn't keep still when she was little.

"I was always going, I was always trying to find things, learn things, make things," she told Harvey. "So I drove her crazy."

As an adult, Tyson began her entertainment career as a model when she was discovered by a fashion editor at Ebony magazine in the 1950s. She had substantial theater parts in the early part of the decade and was on television regularly in guest-starring roles by the mid-1960s.