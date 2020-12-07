Chuck Yeager, pilot who broke the sound barrier, dies at 97

Time at war

Born in 1923 and raised in West Virginia, Yeager joined the Air Force at age 18 in 1941 and was assigned to the Army Air Corps, according to his website.

In 1943, Yeager was commissioned a reserve flight officer before becoming a pilot in the fighter command of the Eight Air Force stationed in England.

Over the course of World War II, he flew 64 missions and shot down 13 German planes, according to his biography on Britannica.

"Many didn't make it through World War II. Most didn't make it through the early days of test piloting," friend Nicoletti explained. "The odds of survival for Chuck were as narrow as the odds of America gaining its own freedom."

Yeager was shot down over France in March of 1944 on his eighth combat mission but was able to evade capture with the help of the French underground, his website said.

He returned to the US in 1945 and married his wife Glennis, for whom he had named several of his fighting aircraft.

Ascent to breaking the barrier