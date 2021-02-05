Christopher Plummer, Oscar winner and star of 'The Sound of Music,' dead at 91

Christopher Plummer, the Oscar-winning actor perhaps most fondly remembered for "The Sound of Music," has died at his home in Connecticut. He was 91.

Christopher Plummer, the elegantly voiced, Oscar-winning actor perhaps most fondly remembered for "The Sound of Music," died Friday at his home in Connecticut, his manager said in a statement. He was 91.

"Chris was an extraordinary man who deeply loved and respected his profession with great old fashion manners, self deprecating humor and the music of words," his longtime friend and manager Lou Pitt said in his statement to CNN. "He was a National Treasure who deeply relished his Canadian roots. Through his art and humanity, he touched all of our hearts and his legendary life will endure for all generations to come."

In addition to co-starring as Captain Von Trapp in the 1965 musical opposite Julie Andrews, Plummer won a supporting actor Academy Award for his role in the 2010 film "Beginners," and was nominated again as recently as 2018 for "All the Money in the World," in which he replaced Kevin Spacey as billionaire J. Paul Getty, after the younger actor was engulfed by scandal.