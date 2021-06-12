Christian Eriksen in stable condition after collapsing during Denmark's Euro 2020 match against Finland

Denmark star Christian Eriksen was reported to be in a stable condition after collapsing during the first half of Denmark's opening Euro 2020 match against Finland in Copenhagen. CNN's Don Riddell has more.

The match was suspended following prolonged efforts from the medical staff to resuscitate Eriksen with CPR and a defibrillator after he fell to the ground during a throw-in, shortly before the end of the first half.

"Following the medical emergency involving Denmark's player Christian Eriksen, a crisis meeting has taken place with both teams and match officials and further information will be communicated at 19:45 CET," European football's ruling body UEFA said in a statement on Twitter.

"The player has been transferred to the hospital and has been stabilised."

UEFA later announced that the match would be resumed.

"Following the request made by players of both teams, UEFA has agreed to restart the match between Denmark and Finland tonight at 20:30 CET (TBC)," the tweet read.