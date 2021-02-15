Chris Harrison controversy puts 'Bachelor' race issues back in the spotlight

Chris Harrison's announcement that he would step aside as the host of "The Bachelor" for an undetermined length of time following controversial remarks he made has reignited conversation about the reality franchise's problematic history regarding issues of race and diversity.

Harrison was being interviewed by Rachel Lindsay, a current Extra host and former star of 2017's "The Bachelorette," when he defended a current contestant who was reportedly photographed at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity formal in 2018.

Harrison has since apologized, writing on his Instagram that he was "deeply remorseful" for the pain and damage his "ignorance" had brought to his "friends, colleagues and strangers alike," before announcing he would take a "period of time" away from his hosting duties during this "historic season" of "The Bachelor," which features the show's first Black lead, Matt James.

The franchise, which debuted in 2002, did not cast a person of color as its lead until Lindsay, who is Black. Now, she has said she no longer wants to be associated with the series.