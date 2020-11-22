Chris Christie calls Trump's legal team a 'national embarrassment'

"This is outrageous conduct by any lawyer," Christie said Sunday, noting Trump's attorneys have levied wild accusations in public but have not, so far, raised them in court, where there are consequences for providing false information.

"They allege fraud outside the courtroom, but when they go inside the courtroom, they don't plead fraud and they don't argue fraud," he said.

"Listen," Christie concluded, "I have been a supporter of the President's. I voted for him twice, but elections have consequences, and we cannot continue to act as if something happened here that didn't happen."

"If you are unwilling to come forward and present the evidence, it must mean the evidence doesn't exist," he went on. "The country is what has to matter the most. As much as I'm a strong Republican and I love my party, it's the country that has to come first."

'We're beginning to look like we're a banana republic'

Maryland's Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also sharply criticized Trump's efforts on Sunday, telling CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that he's "embarrassed that more people in the party aren't speaking up" about what he called the "bizarre" moves.