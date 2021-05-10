Chipotle says employees can make $100,000 after just 3 years on the job

Hiring bonuses and increased wages are being offered to people that might be relying on the increased in unemployment benefits instead. For some low-earning workers, those benefits could amount to about the same as a check from a restaurant — where they run the risk of exposure to Covid-19. Others, however, have simply left the industry for other jobs.

Major chains in the fast food industry have also said they are staffing up. Taco Bell is hoping to hire at least 5,000 people during a recent nationwide event. McDonald's wants to hire 25,000 employees in Texas alone and IHOP wants to hire 10,000 new people.

Chipotle's troubling pay practices

Although Chipotle's pay announcement could incentivize people to work for the company, it also has a lousy track record with its staff.

The company's pay practices have come under fire recently in New York. The state is suing Chipotle, alleging that the company violated a law that requires fast food chains to give their employees more predictable, less hectic schedules.