Chinese rocket expected to crash into Earth this weekend

The European Space Agency has predicted a "risk zone" that encompasses "any portion of Earth's surface between about 41.5N and 41.5S latitude" -- which includes virtually all of the Americas south of New York, all of Africa and Australia, parts of Asia south of Japan and Europe's Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece.

That enormous range is, in part, a result of the rocket's blistering speed -- even slight changes in circumstance can drastically change its trajectory.

"We expect it to reenter sometime between the eighth and 10th of May. And in that two-day period, it goes around the world 30 times," McDowell said.

"The thing is traveling at like 18,000 miles an hour. And so if you're an hour out at guessing when it comes down, you're 18,000 miles out in saying where."

Still, the ocean remains the safest bet for where the debris will land, he said, just because it takes up most of the Earth's surface. "If you want to bet on where on Earth something's going to land, you bet on the Pacific, because Pacific is most of the Earth. It's that simple," McDowell explained.