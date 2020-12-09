China's Sinopharm vaccine has 86% efficacy against Covid-19, says UAE

The UAE company in partnership with Sinopharm has previously said it hopes to produce between 75 and 100 million doses next year.

In November, Sinopharm chairman Liu Jingzhen said that dozens of countries had requested to buy the company's vaccines. He did not name the countries or elaborate on the amount of doses they proposed, but he said CNBG was capable of producing more than one billion doses in 2021.

"China not only has the political will (for its vaccine diplomacy), it also has the robust capacity to make that happen," Huang said.

Compared with Pfizer and Moderna, most Chinese vaccines do not require freezing temperatures for storage, making transport and distribution much easier, especially in developing countries that lack cold storage capacities.

The Pfizer vaccine has received approval for use in the United Kingdom, which began vaccinating people this week, while the Moderna jab is still in final stage trials in multiple countries.