China's economy needs workers but a three-child policy may not fix the problem

"The demographic dividend that propelled the country's economic rise over recent decades is set to dissipate quickly," said Yue Su, an economist at the Economist Intelligence Unit in London, in remarks published earlier this month.

That could mean trouble for the big economic policy objectives set by President Xi Jinping. He has laid out ambitions for China's GDP to double by 2035.

And while some forecasters say China could surpass the United States as the world's biggest economy by the end of this decade, it has a much bigger gap to close in terms of prosperity. China's per capita GDP stands at $17,000, compared with a US figure of more than $63,000, according to the International Monetary Fund.

China introduced its one-child policy more than 40 years ago to address overpopulation and alleviate poverty. But as the population aged, Beijing started loosening its policies, and in 2015 announced that it would relax the restrictions to allow up to two children per family.